It’s Easy Being Green

It’s all green to me. Happy St Patrick’s Day, and of course we’re coloring everything from been to donuts today. But which one are our favs?
We’re just kind of different in Florida. We love green Whoopie Pies...okay. Nationwide, we’re sipping on Shamrock Shakes, green spaghetti is a biggie in Arizona (why), and then there’s the inevitable Dr. Seuss spin with green eggs and ham in Arizona.
Did you manage to come up with something different? Share it by tagging us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove. Please!
