It’s Easy Being Green

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day (ratatosk - stock.adobe.com)
By Ann Kelly

It’s all green to me. Happy St Patrick’s Day, and of course we’re coloring everything from been to donuts today. But which one are our favs?

Green Beer

We’re just kind of different in Florida. We love green Whoopie Pies...okay. Nationwide, we’re sipping on Shamrock Shakes, green spaghetti is a biggie in Arizona (why), and then there’s the inevitable Dr. Seuss spin with green eggs and ham in Arizona.

A tray of green eggs, to go with ham, waits to be served during lunch at Greylock Elementary School in North Adams, Mass. on Monday, March, 2, 2015, where students could eat green eggs and ham for lunch in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday. Area schools also hosted guest readers and other Dr. Seuss themed activities. March, 2, 2015. (AP Photo/The Berkshire Eagle, Gillian Jones)

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

