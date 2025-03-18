Inspiration!

Need a mental health break today? I have one for you! Embracing Our Differences is now on display in St. Pete at Poynter Park 3rd St. S. & 9th Ave. S. through March 31st. It’s completely free in the a beautiful open-air showcase of fifty powerful billboard-sized artworks, each featuring inspiring quotes. @embracingourdifferences is one of the arts organizations that has been awarded funding from the City of St. Petersburg’s Arts and Culture Grants. These grants provide operating funds to eligible organizations that contribute to vibrant cultural opportunities serving the diverse citizens of the St. Pete community.

Traffic alert! The Valspar Championship is back, through Sunday at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort. Traffic around the area will be very heavy so if you’re heading to see your favorite golfer, leave early and bring the sunscreen!

30 years and counting for one of the most unique events in Tampa Bay! The UniverSoul Circus opens at Raymond James Stadium Thursday set up in lot 8 https://www.universoulcircus.com/tampa

UniverSoul Circus Photo: UniverSoul Circus

And Thursday is the first day of Spring. Just thought you’d like to know!

