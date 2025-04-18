Info To Go

As we head into a holiday weekend, the Dove is keeping all our friend and family affected by the tragedy at Florida State University close to our hearts. If you do need someone to talk to, please call The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

Lightning 6 vs. Sabres 5 Post-Game Notes

The Lightning will open the playoffs against the Florida Panthers with home ice advantage at AMALIE Arena with Game 1 beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 and Game 2 taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. The series will then shift to Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 and Game 4 set for Monday, April 28. The start time for Game 4 is to be determined.

Disney’s The Lion King returns to Tampa opening this Wednesday and runs through the 20th at the Straz Center, and great seats are available. Ann talks with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu in a new podcast.

blueberry fields

Join Keel Farms for its annual festival with fresh blueberry U-pick, a blueberry shortcake-eating contest and family-friendly activities like camel rides. Saturday, April 20, Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Keel Farms, 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City.

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater opens Friday with a 24,000-square foot structure that encompasses the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. Seventeen professional sand sculptors, who journey from all corners of the globe along with free sand sculpting classes, live music, fireworks, artisans, food vendors and more! Additionally, Pier 60 Park features a Ferris Wheel and amusements for added thrills.

Pretty Woman The Musical

And finally, it’s Pretty Woman: The Musical’: Friday and Saturday, April 18-19, at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Happy Easter, and Happy Passover!

