Info To Go Tuesday Style

Today is Veterans Day; ceremonies at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens 930 am, and Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County will host the 61st Annual Veterans Day Tribute on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 N. U.S. Hwy. 301, Tampa.

feed the bay

Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove all-day collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275)

The Gulfport Fresh Market takes place every Tuesday in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District on Beach Boulevard - below 28th Avenue South with free Admission, free Parking. It’s Pet & Family-Friendly from 9 am – 3 pm.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group