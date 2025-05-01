Info To Go For Thursday

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines will be the latest company to offer free Wi-Fi on flights.

Staying put or is it a road trip for the weekend? Either way, here we go with Info To Go!

Sorry Florida, but those taxes are due today, so if you’ve been slacking and forgot, take today and get ‘er done!

Send a special shout-out for National Nurses Week! The Dove will honor nurses across Tampa Bay during National Nurses Week, and you can send an open mic to us on the Dove app at @1055thedove, and listen starting Monday every hour for special messages from us to the nurses in Tampa Bay on 1055thedove.

Heads up if you’re going to the Rays games; the Country Thunder show set up outside Raymond James Stadium, will have the Rays’ general parking areas north of the stadium in Lots 1-4 will be closed for the Tuesday-Thursday games. Rays general parking will be in Lots 5-7 south of RayJay. The team will run shuttles from the north end of Lot 5 to the RayJay side of the pedestrian bridge (about a 10-minute walk) before and after the games.

The Lightning end their playoff hopes at Amalie Arena with a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. See you next year.

Ann-Ventures Bid now for very cool items from the Ruth Eckerd Hall vault!

SOLD OUT Tom Jones at Ruth Eckerd Hall. But tThe online silent auction benefiting the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts is still live and you’re invited to step inside the Ruth Eckerd Hall vault! Bid now on luxury travel experiences and one-of-a-kind music memorabilia from Daughtry, Ed Sheeran, Ringo Starr, Slash + many more great items! Proceeds support arts education throughout Tampa Bay. Bidding ends Friday.

