Info For The Fourth

Fireworks Here are some more photos from the fireworks show (Nelson Hicks)
By Ann Kelly

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 has heavy showers and thunderstorms for the next two days, so call ahead on any 4th of July plans. The city of Madeira Beach has plans to get a jump on other spots with a firework celebration 6-9 pm tonight, July 3, at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center, 200 Rex Place. A city spokesman said they were hoping they will beat the rain but will wait to make a call.

Now what about Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Treasure Island? It’s still a wait and seek, so again check their sites.

Val Kilmer: Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise starred in "Top Gun." (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

But if it’s something fun inside, the fireworks will come courtesy of today’s birthday boy - Tom Cruise! The Tampa Theatre Summer Classic movie series has “Top Gun” at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

