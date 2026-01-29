The Ice Will Stay Nice

The one plus to Sunday’s artic temps in Tampa Bay will be for the NHL and the outdoor game with the Lightning and the Bruins for the Stadium Series. That ice isn’t in danger of melting. But for what you need to know from the Dove Tampa Bay forecast to protect yourself, check in with us here.

Gasparilla Boat

Then there’s the issue of possible gale warning Saturday morning when the Gasparilla invasion may be taking place. It won’t be a day to take chances on the water, and there will be a lot of law enforcement to remind you of that. For updates and news, check their Facebook page.

You’ll want to take advantage of a deal from the Florida Aquarium with all those leftover beads. Hang on to them after the cleanup and bring them over so we keep the beads out of the Bay. Through February 22 you can get up to 50% off up to four general admission tickets when you bring those over, and have the Aquarium recycle them. Hear the full podcast with Ann Kelly and . Debbi Stone from The Florida Aquarium.

Ann Ventures

