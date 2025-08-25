Ice Cream And Ice Dreams

How perfect to start things off with on National Banana Split day! Congrats to another local business reopening. After nearly a full year of repairs, one of Gulfport’s most beloved local gems is back in business. Let It Be Ice Cream on Beach Blvd. South has officially reopened!

An entirely different kind of ice comes back to the newly renamed Benchmark International Arena as the Tampa Bay Lightning get things ready for a new season when on Monday, September 1st at approximately 8 am, crews will begin painting the lines, markings and logos, all of which will include freezing more than 6,000 names into the Lightning logo at center ice. By the way, a happy belated birthday of Lighting Coach Jon Cooper!

It hasn’t been the best beach weather, but be aware, and with weather permitting, construction is underway for Pinellas County’s emergency beach nourishment project. The areas affected include Sand Key, Treasure Island and Upham Beach. The tentative construction schedule and map for the full project area can be found at Pinellas.gov/PCBeaches. Residents can also text PCBEACHES to 888777 to receive alerts with key project updates.

