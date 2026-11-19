The characters Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck, Crash and Eddie appear in 'Ice Age: Boiling Point.' (Walt Disney Studios)

Ice Age: Boiling Point is preparing to heat up movie theaters.

Disney and 20th Century Studios have released the official trailer for the sixth theatrical film in the Ice Age franchise. The upcoming animated movie marks the next chapter in the iconic herd's prehistoric misadventures.

Manny, Diego, Sid, Scrat and his beloved acorn are back in the trailer that finds them shot out of a volcano "straight into a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World," according to an official description from Disney.

The original voice cast of Ray Romano, Denis Leary and John Leguizamo return to their roles of Manny the woolly mammoth, Diego the saber-toothed tiger and Sid the sloth. Also returning are Simon Pegg as Buck and Queen Latifah as Ellie.

Newly announced members of the voice cast include Ashley Park as Zee, Josh Peck as Eddie, Vincent Tong as Crash, Adam DeVine as Julian, Coco Jones as Peaches, Chris Wedge as Scrat, Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat, Dee Bradley Baker as Jurassic Scrat, Eduardo Franco as Bodi and James Austin Johnson as Clarence the Sprout Master.

The new trailer is set to the tune of the Backstreet Boys' song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." We see the herd take on the task of delivering an egg of a nearly extinct species to a nesting ground on top of an active volcano.

"How many times have things felt impossible but we got through it because we did it together?" Manny asks the crew.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild's John Donkin directs Ice Age: Boiling Point while Lori Forte produces.

Blue Sky Studios produced the franchise's first five films. This marks the first theatrical Ice Age movie since Blue Sky Studios was dissolved by The Walt Disney Company in 2021 after it was acquired in 2019.

The original movie premiered in theaters in 2002, while the franchise's most recent installment, Ice Age: Collision Course, debuted to theaters in 2016.

Ice Age: Boiling Point arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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