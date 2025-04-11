I Want My Weekend

Let’s kick off the weekend at the BayCare Sound! Chicago plays tonight, then Air Supply with Taylor Dayne Sunday night.

105.5 The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11th at 10am. Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater opens Friday with a 24,000-square foot structure that encompasses the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. Seventeen professional sand sculptors, who journey from all corners of the globe along with free sand sculpting classes, live music, fireworks, artisans, food vendors and more! Additionally, Pier 60 Park features a Ferris Wheel and other fun for the kids.

Florida offers payments, assistance for landowners to help with gopher tortoise conservation

Weedon Island Preserves has a Saturday event at 10:30 a.m. for our Gopher Tortoise Trek as we take to the Preserve’s trails to observe wild tortoises & their burrows.

