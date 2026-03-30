The Hunt Is On

FILE PHOTO: The Cadbury Creme Egg on the plate is a normal size. Imagine one the size of an emperor penguin. That's what chocolatiers made in the U.K. for Easter.

I know there were a lot of egg hunts over the weekend - but we’re not done yet!

- Try Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. this Saturday, April 4th at Seminole City Park’s Parkview Room, at 7464 Ridge Road. The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole, in partnership with the Seminole Recreation Department, is hosting the second annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. $7. Pre-registration is required. To sign up visit the Seminole Recreation Center at 9100 113th St., Seminole, or call 727-391-8345.

-Then there’s the Eggstravaganza On Beach Drive 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 4. This one is on the corner of Seventh Avenue NE and Beach Drive, St. Petersburg. Everyone is welcome to this hunt at the First Presbyterian Church. Bring your own Easter basket enjoy more fun with face painting!

Ann Ventures

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