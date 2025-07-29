How Hot Is Hot?

It’s never ending this time of year, and today Fox 13’s Dave Osterberg has a Extreme Heat Advisory for most of Tampa Bay today. The actual high should be around 96, but the “feels like” will be at least 112. Cooling centers in Tampa will be open again today, so please share this information.

We’re getting closer to the start of the school season, and the good news is just how long you’ll have to save sales tax on back to school item. Florida’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday will now run the entire month of August. Friday is August 1st and during that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax and can be purchased in-store or online.

Here’s a nice place to chill out with a new exhibit. The Tide Pool at Tampa’s Florida Aquarium is an immersive exhibit which opens Friday with a very cool touch. It has a lighting system set to change every eight minutes and mimic sunrise to sunset in the Pacific Northwest! The Tampa aquarium is commemorating its 30th anniversary this year, and is in the midst of a multiyear, $45-million expansion project.

