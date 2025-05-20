Hold The Onions - Or Else

Now you tell me if this lawsuit is a ploy for cash.

There’s a guy suing Whataburger for up to a million bucks. She says it’s all over onions which he did not want due to an allergy and it came with onions.

Whataburger lawsuit FILE PHOTO: A Texas man is suing Whataburger for serving him onions when he requested no onions. He claims he had an allergic reaction. (Rosemarie Mosteller/Rosemarie Mosteller - stock.adobe.com)

But here’s the thing. It’s not the first time he’s sued for the same thing. He took on Sonic last year and that lawsuit was thrown out. Whataburger wants to do the same thing.

Allergies are to be taken seriously, and staying away from anywhere that could even cause cross-contamination is a wise move. So, your thoughts?

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

