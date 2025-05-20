Hold The Onions - Or Else

Raw Yellow Onions Ready for Cooking
FILE PHOTO (Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com)
By Ann Kelly

Now you tell me if this lawsuit is a ploy for cash.

There’s a guy suing Whataburger for up to a million bucks. She says it’s all over onions which he did not want due to an allergy and it came with onions.

Whataburger meal on a tray with selective focus on the french fry container.

Whataburger lawsuit FILE PHOTO: A Texas man is suing Whataburger for serving him onions when he requested no onions. He claims he had an allergic reaction. (Rosemarie Mosteller/Rosemarie Mosteller - stock.adobe.com)

But here’s the thing. It’s not the first time he’s sued for the same thing. He took on Sonic last year and that lawsuit was thrown out. Whataburger wants to do the same thing.

Allergies are to be taken seriously, and staying away from anywhere that could even cause cross-contamination is a wise move. So, your thoughts?

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!