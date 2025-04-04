A Hit And A Miss

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Fat Beet Farm
By Ann Kelly

Fat Beet Farm is one of the coolest and I think best kept secrets in Tampa Bay that you need to know about. It’s right on Hillsborough Avenue and describes the Farm as a model for sustainability. Good food, farm yours, yoga and excellent customer service. So I stopped yesterday for weekend to-go’s and here’s what I found.

A HIT

That bakery case. You stand in line, look down and just give it up for pie, cookies and those cream cheese cinnamon rolls. A huge hit, and there’s a few in the freezer for Sunday morning.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Worth every calorie!

A MISS

I love chicken salad, but what I don’t love are too many raw onions to the point that’s all I could taste. I honestly thought the little deep red bits were the cranberries, and those were few and far between. They do a great salad with fresh dill but just overdid it on the onions. No no and no. Please lighten up.

But if that’s the biggest complaint I could come up with, that’s okay. Check out that to-go case and the incredible array of entrees made right in their kitchen, even edible flowers. I still love you!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“Sustainability is not just about conserving the earth’s resources; it’s about preserving the very essence of life on this planet.” - David Suzuki

