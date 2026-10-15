Hilary Swank, 52, expecting her 3rd child

Hillary Swank attends The Colleague's Annual Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on May 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Hilary Swank is going to be a mom of three.

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, announced Wednesday that she is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider.

Swank shared the news in an Instagram video showing the couple and their 3-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm, dancing in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies.

The video also reveals Swank's growing belly, with a tiny baby shape outlined in glow sticks inside.

"A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December," she captioned the video, appearing to hint at her due date.

ABC News has reached out to Swank's representatives for additional comment.

Swank and Schneider, who married in 2018, welcomed their twins in April 2023, when the actress was 48.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Swank wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of herself holding the newborns.

Swank first announced her pregnancy with the twins on Good Morning America in October 2022.

"I'm going to be a mom -- and not just of one, but of two," she said at the time. "I can't believe it."

The actress has since spoken openly about becoming a mother later in life, and embracing the changes that come with motherhood.

"For me, it's not about bouncing back to our pre-baby bodies but rather bouncing forward into our new bodies and selves," she told Women's Health last year.

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