Here’s why Powerline from “A Goofy Movie” was the greatest artist of our generation...

All jokes aside, if you grew up in the 90’s, you likely were a fan of “A Goofy Movie”, released in April of 1995, and that’s where you were introduced to Powerline. The story features Goofy and his son Max traveling across the country, ultimately landing in Los Angeles to see Max’s favorite musician in concert, Powerline!

The inspiration for the Powerline character is a mix of Michael Jackson, Prince, and Bobby Brown, but the real life voice of the character is Tevin Campbell, who happens to be celebrating his 49th birthday today! “Can we talk” about how this mix of real-life artists creates the greatest artist of our generation?

It’s been 30 years since “A Goofy Movie” was released and Powerline’s songs: "I2I“, and ”Stand Out" remain singalong classics.

0 of 5 A Goofy Movie Powerline Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company A Goofy Movie Powerline Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company A Goofy Movie Powerline Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company A Goofy Movie Powerline Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company A Goofy Movie Powerline Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

Tevin Campbell said "“I am just truly grateful and extremely blessed to be the voice of Powerline. When you’re a kid you never think about 30 years down the line. It’s really great to be a part of something that’s a part of people’s childhood.”

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary, earlier this year in April, Disney released a virtual reality version of the scene in which Max and Goofy crash the stage at Powerline’s concert to perform his hits right along side the legend himself. Click below to see what it was like for Max and Goofy as they crash the stage! Through the immersive VR experience, users can move the screen to see a full 360-degree view of Powerline performing “I2I” in Disney’s A Goofy Movie.