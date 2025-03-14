Here Comes The (Tampa Bay) Sun

Open the phone, grab that calendar for a full, fun weekend! Especially if you’re on the Tampa side of things, it’s going to be a traffic-palooza....

The Tampa Bay Sun women’s pro soccer team in action this night Saturday as they take on Carolina Ascent FC in a Women’s History Month showdown, presented by @tghcares. Kickoff at 7:30pm Riverfront Stadium.

At over in Pinellas the Sound is booked full of fun as well with Foreigner at the BayCare Sound Saturday night; Diana Ross Sunday night.

The 2025 River O’ Green Festival is in Curtis Hixon Park Saturday from 11 am – 6 pm, featuring live performances. Irish-themed bites and drinks, cabbage toss, Lucky Charms eating contest, Irish hurling and more. The annual coloring of the Hillsborough River with an appearance from Mayor Jane Castor starts at 11 am. The 2025 Rough Riders’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade will also be hosted on March 15 in Downtown Tampa at 3 pm.

In St Pete, it’s the 3rd Annual St. Petersburg Paddy Fest Saturday from 11am-9pm in Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N. 10 Adults GA • Kids 13 & Under FREE

The Savannah Bananas will play at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time the Bananas and the Party Animals will play in an NFL stadium in 2025. SOLD OUT!

