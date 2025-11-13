Help, Hope And Hurricane Assistance

It’s a big step for Metropolitan Ministries, but a welcome one for Pinellas County residents. Metro Ministries has opened a new holiday tent and needs volunteer help in St Pete and Pinellas County. They need more volunteers to stock shelves, assist families and serve our community this holiday season. The St. Pete location is at Holy Cross Catholic Church 7851 54th Ave N Saint Pete. Shifts available immediately - sign up NOW at metromin.org/holiday-central.

feed the bay

We’ll be helping out as well on Friday, Nov 21st! We’re partners with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove all-day collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275) From frozen turkeys to canned goods, every little bit helps, and you can bring them anytime 6am - 7 pm!! You can also make donations and get info on the drive at https://www.metromin.org/feedthebay/. Help us The Feed The Bay! Friday, November 21st.

And finally, please keep this in mind for Monday. The city of Tampa is working to launch a new program to assist homeowners with recovery in the hardest hit areas after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Homeowner Hurricane Assistance program (HHA) will be open for applications on Nov. 17, and the city is urging residents who are still in need of assistance to determine if they qualify. View more information on the HHA program and the qualification requirements.

Ann Ventures

