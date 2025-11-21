'Heated Rivalry' shares steamy sneak peek ahead of HBO Max premiere

L-R Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry' (Sabrina Lantos)

The upcoming hockey romance series Heated Rivalry is teasing fans with a steamy sneak peek.

The six-episode series, based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two rival hockey players who start a secret relationship in their rookie season that ends up spanning years.

In the preview clip released Friday, sparks fly between wholesome Canadian Shane and Russian bad boy Ilya as they encounter each other in a hotel gym post draft day. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie star as Shane and Ilya, respectively.

It was announced Thursday that Heated Rivalry would be skating over to HBO Max, with its first two episodes premiering Nov. 28. The show was previously scheduled to debut on the Canadian streaming platform Crave on the same day.

New episodes will air weekly until the Dec. 26 finale.

