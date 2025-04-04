The Heat Is Here

CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials' warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There’s plenty on the agenda this weekend along with a steamy Dove Tampa Bay Forecast. Need we say it - hydrate!

But the AC is on at the Straz! Disney’s “The Lion King” runs through the 20th, and great seats are available. Ann even got to talk with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu in a new podcast.

Soiree by the Bay with Ann Kelly is this Saturday night at Nova Southeastern University - Tampa Bay Regional Campus . Tickets at arthritis.org/SoireeByTheBay.

The Mainsail Art Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend. Hosted in scenic Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Dr. NE.

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 25 Div I Women's Championship Second Round - Ole Miss vs Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, IN - MARCH 25: The March Madness logo is pictured on the Wilson basketball rack before the game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second round of the NCAA Division I Women's Championship on March 25, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For the 4th time, The Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament is back in Amalie Arena. The national semifinals doubleheader is today and Sunday brings the national championship game at 3 p.m., televised nationally on ABC. There’s plenty of fun for fans with Tourney Town open through Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center with games and giveaways, a women’s business mentoring section called Beyond the Baseline. Then there’s also the Party on the Plaza same days, with music, games and food set up in Cotanchobee Park, 601 Water St.

