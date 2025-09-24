He Writes The Songs

Once upon a time I sat on the lawn at Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, watching Barry Manilow and Lady Flash with my sister-in-law Peggy. I still have the program and some of the confetti from all those years ago. Now, we all have the chance to say one final farewell when he brings the brief tour to Benchmark International Arena Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
The Tampa Bay Lightning get into preseason action this weekend with a 7 pm game against the Hurricanes on Friday, September 26, and then a 7 pm game with the Predators on Saturday, September 27, both at Benchmark International Arena.
Over on the other side of the Bay, it’s Weird Al at The BayCare Sound Thursday night.
The Lupus Foundation of America’s annual Walk to End Lupus Now® event in Tampa, which is part of the world’s largest lupus walk program community on October 4th at Gadsden Park. Join Walk To End Lupus Now Tampa and feel the power of the movement. Join us and and register today at WalkToEndLupus.org/Tampa.
©2025 Cox Media Group