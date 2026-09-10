Harry Styles announces 2027 global stadium tour

Harry Styles has announced plans to dance with all his friends all over the world.

The pop superstar has announced a worldwide continuation of his Together, Together Tour that will extend through 2027. This tour showcases the music from his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Styles made the announcement on Thursday. He is adding 25 shows next year, which include six cities in North America spanning across April and May 2027. He will then trek across the pond to Europe in July and August of the same year, where he'll make stops in another six cities.

Each of the stops on the tour will take place over two nights, excluding his stop in London, where he will perform for three nights.

Each city will have its own opening act. The North American cites and opening acts are as follows: Tinashe is set to open for him in Pheonix, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso open for him in Dallas, Kiley Minogue opens for him in Los Angeles, Lainey Wilson opens for him in Toronto, Q Marsden opens for him in Atlanta and The Womack Sisters open for him in Chicago.

The European leg features Getdown Services opening for him in Berlin, while Caroline Polachek opens for him in Paris, Feist opens for him in Madrid, LCD Soundsystem opens for him in Rome, Baby Rose opens for him in Dublin and Tears for Fears opens for him in London.

Fans had a feeling that Styles was going to make a big announcement about a tour extension. On Wednesday, he sent a message out to those on his email list.

"When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined," Styles wrote. "I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night. That’s why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first I found daunting. Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you."

Styles then confirmed that these will be the final cities of the Together, Together Tour.

"After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out," Styles wrote.

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