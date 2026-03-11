Happy Hump Day Info To Go

Tampa’s River O’ Green Festival is this Saturday in downtown Tampa on the Riverwalk. The Hillsborough River will be dyed a festive green starting at 11 am, and it’s completely free.
Also on Saturday at the Museum of Science and Industry, hosted by the Glazer Children’s Museum it’s Pi Day but not the kind you’re thinking of! On March 14, celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday, the wonders of math, and the number Pi with an epic pie fight in the park.
The 2026 Valspar Championship will be held starting on Monday, through the 22nd Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, FL. Pro practice rounds will start Tuesday. This 25th-anniversary event features top PGA TOUR professionals, a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice, and tickets for the event are currently on sale
