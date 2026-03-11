Happy Hump Day Info To Go

Tampa’s River O’ Green Festival is this Saturday in downtown Tampa on the Riverwalk. The Hillsborough River will be dyed a festive green starting at 11 am, and it’s completely free.

Also on Saturday at the Museum of Science and Industry, hosted by the Glazer Children’s Museum it’s Pi Day but not the kind you’re thinking of! On March 14, celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday, the wonders of math, and the number Pi with an epic pie fight in the park.

Valspar Championship 2025 - Final Round PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Viktor Hovland of Norway walks from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

The 2026 Valspar Championship will be held starting on Monday, through the 22nd Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, FL. Pro practice rounds will start Tuesday. This 25th-anniversary event features top PGA TOUR professionals, a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice, and tickets for the event are currently on sale

Ann Ventures

