Happy Halloween And Hello Peter Frampton!

When it comes to the hottest neighborhood in Tampa Bay for Halloween fun, it’s the Old Northeast. They’re expecting around 4,000 ghouls and goblins to descend tonight. But wherever you are tonight, please keep an eye on each other, and if you’re driving please watch for the kids.

What else is on the agenda tonight? Peter Frampton is onstage tonight at 8 pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Check rutheckerdhall.com for tickets.

peter frampton

It’s also the final weekend for spooky fun at Busch Gardens, which ends Nov. 1, 2025. You can still (if you dare) check in to those five haunted houses, five scare zones, nine themed bars and two shows.

Yay for fair food! The Hillsborough County Fair is open through November 9th at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds215 Sydney Washer Rd. Dover.

Fall back (detakstudio - stock.adobe.com)

Daylight savings time ends Sunday morning; we fall back one hour so reset before your go to bed Saturday night. It’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group