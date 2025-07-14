Happy Birthday Tampa!

The city of Tampa has plenty to celebrate as the city officially turns 138 years old on Tuesday and is celebrating with Archive Awareness Week! The full list of events is here.

The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com. Brought to you by LMCU, AND LMCU has your chance to win a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the show at 1055thedove ends Tuesday; meet and greet contest on the app at @1055thedove.

yacht rock summer

You’ll also want to keep a close eye on the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 for the latest on the potential for heavy rain this week. That system is crossing the state and may impact the northern Gulf coast this week.

Other shows this week include Toto, Men at Work, Christopher Cross Amp July 19th, Counting Crows BayCare Sound July 20, Darius Rucker Hard Rock Tampa July 20.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group