Happy 105.5 Birthday To Mary Frances!

This is so much more than just another birthday, it’s a very special milestone today. Steve Riordan’s mother, Mary Frances (Frankiewicz) Riordan, officially turns 105.5 years old! She’s a Petersburg resident since 2009, coming down first from Vermont as a snowbird.

She was born and raised in Rutland, Vermont and her parents were both born in Poland. and, along with Steve’s dad, raised seven children! She is the youngest of 9.

The wonderful part is all of them were able to make her 105th last September, and Steve thought it would be great that on this 105.5 mark, we wish Mary Frances a happy birthday! Have a wonderful day from all of us on The Dove and here’s to 106!

Ann Ventures

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