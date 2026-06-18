Halle Bailey, Ludacris, CeeLo Green join cast of animated feature 'Groove Tails'

Halle Bailey poses for a portrait during the 86th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 31, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey, Ludacris and CeeLo Green have lent their voices to the upcoming animated feature Groove Tails.

They joined a cast that also includes J.B. Smoove, Ansel Elgort, Alan Ritchson and Agnez Mo.

Based on a screenplay by Johnny Mack, and written and directed by Bob Logan, Groove Tails follows a young mouse who dreams of becoming an internationally famous dancer but lacks support from his father. That struggle leads him to a group of fellow misfits who, together, "discover their own unique rhythms while fighting to save the only place they've ever truly called home," according to Variety.

"Groove Tails is a celebration of individuality, perseverance and the universal language of music," Logan tells the outlet. "We've assembled an extraordinary cast that brings incredible energy, humor and heart to these characters. This is the kind of movie audiences of all ages can enjoy together."

Groove Tails is currently in production and is expected to complete animation later this year.

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