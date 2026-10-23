Hailee Steinfeld releases new song 'Magic' from 'Hexed'

Hailee Steinfeld at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Aug. 14, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney, FILE)

Hailee Steinfeld has released new music for her upcoming film, Hexed.

The actress and singer released "Magic" on Friday, which is a cover of the song from The Cars' 1984 album, Heartbeat City.

"Nothing compares to when the two (creative) loves of my life -- acting and music -- come together under one roof," Steinfeld wrote in her Beau Society newsletter. "It happened with 'Sinners' in a crazy kismet way when I recorded 'Dangerous' at the 11th hour. And with my new movie 'Hexed,' it happened again!"

She continued, "I had an amazing, very impromptu opportunity to sing on the record, and I still can't even believe it happened. Even better, I got to record the song with my childhood friend Demitri Lerios. The whole thing felt like pure creative magic."

Steinfeld, who became a mom in April to a daughter named Harper Haize Allen, stars in the new animated Disney film Hexed, which follows a teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Steinfeld), "who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe," a synopsis for the film says.

The synopsis continues, "Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever."

Steinfeld said that the song got her thinking about motherhood.

"While we were recording, I couldn't help but think about how perfect the timing of all of this feels," she said. "Having made a movie about a beautiful mother-daughter story, while also becoming a mother myself, and recording the kind of song I envision her dancing around the kitchen counter to one day."

Steinfeld shares daughter Harper with husband Josh Allen, who is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

The duo tied the knot on May 31, 2025.

Also starring in Hexed are Walton Goggins, Jodie Foster, Henry Winkler, Dan Stevens, Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.

Hexed arrives in theaters on Nov. 25.

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