Lucia and Jason take in the sights of 'Grand Theft Auto VI''s Vice City. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto VI has shattered entertainment box office records by becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history, according to Rockstar Games.

On its first day of sales, GTA 6 reached $3.79 billion in retail sales, setting a new record for entertainment across any medium, according to a press release from Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

GTA6 also earned a 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, which aggregates reviews from critics for movies, TV shows, video games and more.

Additionally, Metacritic has placed GTA 6 at the top of its "Best Games of All Time" list.

"It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI," Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games, said in a statement Friday. "We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you."

Ahead of its release, GTA 6 sold 32.5 million units, marking a new record across all platforms, according to the Friday's press release.

Many gamers also took the day off to play the game at midnight the day of its release.

The arrival of GTA 6 has been 13 years in the making. The previous game, Grand Theft Auto V, came out in 2013.

Like previous games, GTA 6 takes place in a hyperbolic version of an American city. GTA 6 specifically takes place in Vice City and Leonida — inspired by Miami and Florida — and follows Bonnie and Clyde-style criminal duo Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Lucia is the series' first female protagonist.

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