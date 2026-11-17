The Greatest Boy Bands of all time Did your group make the list????

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: (L-R) AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

People over on Ranker .com are voting on the greatest boy bands of all time. Here are the Top 20:

1. Backstreet Boys

2. ‘N Sync

3. New Kids on the Block

4. One Direction

5. Boyz II Men

6. The Jackson 5

7. Westlife (They’re Irish.)

8. Jonas Brothers

9. Take That (They’re the British group that Robbie Williams was in.)

10. BTS

11. 98 Degrees

12. The Wanted

13. New Edition

14. Big Time Rush

15. Hanson

16. All-4-One

17. Boyzone (They’re Irish.)

18. O-Town

19. Five (They’re British.)

20. BigBang (They’re K-pop)