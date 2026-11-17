People over on Ranker .com are voting on the greatest boy bands of all time. Here are the Top 20:
1. Backstreet Boys
2. ‘N Sync
3. New Kids on the Block
4. One Direction
5. Boyz II Men
6. The Jackson 5
7. Westlife (They’re Irish.)
8. Jonas Brothers
9. Take That (They’re the British group that Robbie Williams was in.)
10. BTS
11. 98 Degrees
12. The Wanted
13. New Edition
14. Big Time Rush
15. Hanson
16. All-4-One
17. Boyzone (They’re Irish.)
18. O-Town
19. Five (They’re British.)
20. BigBang (They’re K-pop)