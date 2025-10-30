Great Weather Means Good Times

How perfect for National Candy Corn Day when even the residents at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are into Halloween!

A little spooky - and family friendly fun- is ready to go at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium as they transform into a Halloween Spookquarium this Friday from3 - 6 pm. Those coveted CMA Trick or Treat bags will be available for the first 100 kids at Guest Services beginning at 2:45 pm while supplies last, along with free Dippin’ Dots samples from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. The fun even continues through today so that aquarium guests can even get into the fun a little early with an inflatable maze, underwater pumpkin carvings, and lots of fall decorations.

Ann-Ventures Art After Dark comes to life today

At the Museum of Fine Arts in St Pete, it’s Art After Dark: Spooky Edition today with artful trick-or-treating through the galleries, dancing and docent tours that uncover the darker side of art from 5–8 pm. It’s free for MFA Members, $15 for Not-Yet-Members and for kids 17 & under it’s also free.

And one more time - Daylight savings time ends Sunday morning; we fall back one hour so reset before your go to bed Saturday night.

Ann Ventures

