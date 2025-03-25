Grant Ellis and his new love discuss 'The Bachelor' finale

Bachelor Grant Ellis officially popped the question during the season 29 finale of The Bachelor on Monday night.

The finale saw Ellis, a day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey, propose to contestant Juliana Pasquarosa, choosing her over fellow finalist Litia Garr.

Ellis and Pasquarosa sat down with ABC News' Jaclyn Lee after the finale to discuss their new love in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

"It's a blessing, you know, to go on the show. You don't know what the outcome is going to be, but I had the best possible outcome," said Ellis.

Pasquarosa said she felt "lucky" to be engaged to Ellis, adding, "I think there were so many amazing girls on his season."

The finale showed Ellis conflicted over his final decision, looking for guidance from both of his parents.

"They told me whatever decision I chose, they were going to support and love through it," Ellis said.

The finale also featured Ellis' goodbye to Garr. During that conversation, the outgoing Bachelor told Garr, "I hope you don't view me any differently," to which Garr responded, "Well, I do for sure. Come on now."

Ellis addressed that breakup while speaking with ABC News.

"Everybody's going to have their own opinion," he said, asking his critics to empathize with him.

He continued, "I empathize with Litia. Like, I can admit my wrongs. But I went in there searching for my person, and I found it."

Pasquarosa said she and Ellis discussed his breakup with Garr prior to the show's debut.

"We talked about things right before everything even started airing. I think that we kind of ran through everything," she said.

Speaking to Ellis, she added, "I don't doubt anything you say, because you show up with your actions, and that means more to me than anything."

