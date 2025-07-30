Grace Van Patten stars in 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox' trailer

The official trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming limited series on Wednesday.

The show is inspired by the story of Amanda Knox's wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, "and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free," according to its official synopsis.

Knox, an American college student, was wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks after arriving in Italy for her study abroad program. "The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment," the show's description reads.

Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the show. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

"Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it's my turn to tell it," Van Patten says as Knox in the trailer.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres its first two episodes on Aug. 20. New episodes stream on Wednesdays through the series finale on Oct. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

