A Good Kind Of Busy

Gladys Knight
By Ann Kelly

Take some time out with Gladys Knight this Sunday at 8 pm, in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Make a weekend out of it!

Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is underway. Ann Kelly is joined by Sarah Jenkinson from the St Joseph Children’s Hospital Foundation for the latest on Christmas in July in her latest podcast. The Grand Finale with a live broadcast from the Dove is coming up July 25th

Shark Con 2025 at the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend with a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” with actor Richard Dreyfuss returning to Shark Con on Sunday, July 13

The city of St. Petersburg is hosting the next Second Saturday sandbag distribution event Saturday, July 12, at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building (1744 9th Ave. N) from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. sandbags are available on the second Saturday of the month at the year-round sandbag distribution location at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building. Regular sandbag distribution location hours are Monday - Friday and the second Saturday of the month from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags and residents must provide proof of St. Pete residency to pick them up. More information on how to properly use sandbags and upcoming sandbag distribution events is available on the city’s website

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

