A Good Egg

Thanks to the rising cost of eggs, people have backyard coops, trying to saving a few bucks. I get it. But what about restaurants?

After Waffle House raised their prices, now here comes Denny’s. You’ll notice a new surcharge to meals because of the skyrocketing egg prices.

But here’s a shrewd move from McDonald’s. They say they won’t impose any egg surcharges. And even better, a $1 McMuffins, but you have to use their app.

