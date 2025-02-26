A Good Egg

Thanks to the rising cost of eggs, people have backyard coops, trying to saving a few bucks. I get it. But what about restaurants?
After Waffle House raised their prices, now here comes Denny’s. You’ll notice a new surcharge to meals because of the skyrocketing egg prices.
But here’s a shrewd move from McDonald’s. They say they won’t impose any egg surcharges. And even better, a $1 McMuffins, but you have to use their app.
I'm curious - did you start your own little egg farm in the backyard?
