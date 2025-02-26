A Good Egg

Egg prices soar
By Ann Kelly

Thanks to the rising cost of eggs, people have backyard coops, trying to saving a few bucks. I get it. But what about restaurants?

After Waffle House raised their prices, now here comes Denny’s. You’ll notice a new surcharge to meals because of the skyrocketing egg prices. 

Denny's American Diner restaurant - LOUISVILLE, USA

Egg surcharge FILE PHOTO: Denny's is the latest company adding a surcharge to egg dishes. (4kclips - stock.adobe.com)

But here’s a shrewd move from McDonald’s. They say they won’t impose any egg surcharges. And even better, a $1 McMuffins, but you have to use their app. 

The outside of a standalone McDonald's. (Stacker/Stacker)

I’m curious - did you start your own little egg farm in the backyard? Let’s see it! Tag us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!