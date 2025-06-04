A Good Cup That Also Does Good

It’s the face that’s launched a thousand “side-eye” comments, with a heart that’s larger than life. And now Beans has his own blend.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Beans Breakfast blend now available!

Beans is a special needs rescue that now has his own blend, thanks to Britt Brandemihl at Groggy Dog Coffee. Britt volunteered with Suncoast Animal League as a dog walker for about two years right before COVID hit and she is also a proud rescue fur mom, adopting their pup Swayze from us about two years ago.

She and her husband recently started a small coffee company that donates a portion of proceeds to local Florida animal rescues. One of those is now the Suncoast Animal League, and that’s where Beans comes in with his ow Breakfast Blend!

As all good things are, it’s a limited edition. Order now to have it shipped right to your door or pick it up in just 2 weeks. A portion of every bag sold supports Suncoast Animal League’s incredible mission to rescue and care for animals in need. If you just can’t wait, pick-up is available at D&J Records in Dunedin or enjoy delivery straight to you.

Don’t miss out — order now by clicking here. I’d also love for you to volunteer or donate to the Suncoast Animal League here!

