'GOAT' ﻿steals #1 spot from ﻿'Wuthering Heights'﻿ at box office

While maybe not the greatest of all time, GOAT's box office haul was enough to propel it to #1.

The animated sports comedy, produced by and featuring the voice of NBA star Stephen Curry, earned $17 million in its second week in theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. That was good enough to dethrone Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights, which fell two #2 with $14.2 million after debuting at #1 over Valentine's Day weekend.

The highest-grossing new movie of the weekend was I Can Only Imagine 2, which landed at #3 with $8 million. The film and its predecessor, 2018's I Can Only Imagine, are inspired by the Christian band MercyMe.

Two more holdovers rounded out the top five: Crime 101 took #4 with about $5.8 million, while Send Help slotted in at #5 with $4.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. GOAT -- $17 million

2. Wuthering Heights --$14.2 million

3. I Can Only Imagine 2 -- $8 million

4. Crime 101 -- $5.773 million

5. Send Help -- $4.5 million

6. How to Make a Killing -- $3.561 million

7. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert -- $3.25 million

8. Solo Mio -- $2.557 million

9. Zootopia 2 -- $2.3 million

10. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $1.8 million

