Go Gators!

Let’s start Info To Go with a big game. All the March Madness ends tonight as The Florida Gators go for the Men’s NCAA Basketball Championship tonight against Houston at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

The Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival is back for year three, showcasing celebrity chefs, incredible regional talent, popular national brands, and one of the best gastronomic experiences you’ll have all year. The celebrated destination festival is spread over the course of five days, stating this Tuesday-Saturday, April 8-12 The entire week consists of five ticketed events, with Saturday’s Grand Tasting Experience in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park serving as the biggest draw of the festival, where guests enjoy unlimited food from dozens of star chefs, along with tons of wine, cocktails and beer.

Disney’s The Lion King runs through the 20th at the Straz Center where they break ground for a major project today with the cast helping out. Ann talks with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu in a new podcast at @1055thedove.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS yet, but when we work together to raise funds for research, we’re on our way to a cure. Join Ann Kelly for the Walk To Defeat ALS - Greater Tampa Bay Saturday, April 26th in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park at 9 am. Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for the Florida ALS Association joins Ann to tell us more. Hear the full podcast online or on the app (use cut from Samantha).

