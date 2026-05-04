Gird your loins: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' sashays to #1 at the box office

After 20 years, Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly and the gang at Runway magazine are still in fashion.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Street, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt -- launches at #1 at the box office with $77 million in its opening weekend. As Variety notes, the original only took in $27.5 million in its first weekend back in 2006.

The sequel's debut is the fourth-biggest one of the year, as per Variety, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with $131 million; Michael, with $97.5 million; and Project Hail Mary, with $80 million.

Last week's number one, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, dropped to #2 but still took in $54 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slid from #2 to #3 with $12 million, while Project Hail Mary dropped one spot to #4 with $8.5 million.

There were four new entries in the top 10: the horror film Hokum, starring Adam Scott, in at #5; a new take on George Orwell's Animal Farm at #6; the survival thriller Deep Water at #8; and in at #9 is what must surely take the prize for the longest film title of the year, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea. That last one is the second installment of an anime franchise based on a series of Japanese young adult novels.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- $77 million

2. Michael -- $54 million

3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $12.1 million

4. Project Hail Mary -- $8.5 million

5. Hokum -- $6.4 million

6. Animal Farm -- $3.4 million

7. Lee Cronin's The Mummy -- $2.23 million

8. Deep Water -- $2.15 million

9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea -- $1 million

10. The Drama -- $908,000

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.