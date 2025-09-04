Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer, dies at 91

Giorgio Armani, the famed Italian fashion designer, has died at age 91, his company announced on Thursday.

"With infinite condolences, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the company said. "Mr. Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by his employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-changing projects underway and in progress."

The company did not provide further details on Armani's death.

The designer was absent from three Armani fashion shows over the summer due to illness.

Armani founded the luxury fashion house that bore his name in 1975 in Milan, Italy, with his partner Sergio Galeotti. Later this month, 50th anniversary celebrations for his company are expected to take place during fashion week in Milan.

At the time of his death, Armani remained the CEO and sole shareholder of his company, according to the Financial Times, which published what would be the final interview with the designer on Aug. 29.

"My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything," Armani told the publication, adding that his greatest strength is his "ability to believe in my ideas and the determination – sometimes the stubbornness – to carry them through."

After working as a buyer and a menswear designer, Armani, who was born just outside of Milan, used $10,000 to start his own fashion house, according to the Financial Times.

In the following years, his designs not only graced runways but also Hollywood celebrities, who wore his clothes on red carpets and in movies including American Gigolo, The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas.

Describing his legacy, Armani said he went onto build not only a fashion house but a lifestyle.

"My initial goal was to dress people but from thereI moved naturally into other areas, because I wanted to offer those entering the Armani world a unique experience," he told the Financial Times. "I have in fact created a lifestyle that I would define as a world of natural sophistication, in which nothing is over the top but everything finds a balance that, while whispered, is rich in personality."

Given his role leading the Armani Group until his death, who will succeed Armani is not immediately clear.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.