Get Your Glow On!

It’s not that we want summer to end and school to begin, but we’re getting close. So if you’re planning a family trip to Adventure Island’s AquaGlow you still have time. AquaGlow runs Fridays and Saturdays from from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Aug. 9. This separately ticketed event is $39.99.
Today and tomorrow, sweat like a pro at the Bucs training camp at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Lots open and hour and a half before practice starts at 8:30 am. It’s free, but you need a ticket. Check that out here.
It’s tomorrow! Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is Friday! Ann Kelly will be live for the Grand Finale with a live broadcast from the Dove is coming up Thursday starting at 6 am. You don’t have to wait to donate – do that now on the Dove App at @1055thedove
