Get Out The Calendar

Ann-Ventures Geckofest is back!
By Ann Kelly

The Gulfport Fresh Market is today, and opens every Tuesday in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District on Beach Boulevard with plenty to enjoy, all within easy walking distance. It’s a free event with free parking, and like to many Tampa Bay communities, very pet friendly. It opens at 9 am and runs through 3 pm.

A Walk In The Park Boca Ciega - the view from the observation tower

Let’s keep it clean and join Take MAR for a special International Coastal Clean-Up event at Shell Key this Saturday. It’s back to Gulfport to meet up at the Municipal Marina. It’s 30 minute boat ride through Boca Ciega Bay to reach the island. You’ll be volunteering from 8:30 am to Noon.

Yes, there is a system in the Atlantic which shouldn’t affect us at all. But the latest is always in the Dove Hurricane Guide. Remember the Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free list is now permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!