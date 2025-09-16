Get Out The Calendar

The Gulfport Fresh Market is today, and opens every Tuesday in Gulfport’s historic Waterfront District on Beach Boulevard with plenty to enjoy, all within easy walking distance. It’s a free event with free parking, and like to many Tampa Bay communities, very pet friendly. It opens at 9 am and runs through 3 pm.

A Walk In The Park Boca Ciega - the view from the observation tower

Let’s keep it clean and join Take MAR for a special International Coastal Clean-Up event at Shell Key this Saturday. It’s back to Gulfport to meet up at the Municipal Marina. It’s 30 minute boat ride through Boca Ciega Bay to reach the island. You’ll be volunteering from 8:30 am to Noon.

Yes, there is a system in the Atlantic which shouldn’t affect us at all. But the latest is always in the Dove Hurricane Guide. Remember the Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free list is now permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered.

