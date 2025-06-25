It only takes a second for our pets to get spooked by a loud noise like 4th of July fireworks or thunder. Getting the microchipped will help find their way back to you, and this weekend, add a little shopping while you’re doing it. At the Suncoast Animal League’s Shoppe this Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm, it’s a Microchip Clinic and Shoppe sale to get our pets ready for hurricane season and 4th of July fireworks with a $15 microchip & registration! Dogs & Cats (in carriers) welcome.

Ann-Ventures Get chipped! (KrakenSky.com)

It’s Sunshine Sunday at the Glazer Children’s Museum this weekend. This is a special monthly event, always on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. You can explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources. It’s $5 for non-members, free for members. 8-10 a.m. Sunday, June 29. Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa.

Ann Ventures

