Game One Goes To The Panthers

It wasn’t the start we wanted, but the Lightning lost game one 6-2; game two is 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The playoff series will then shift to Sunrise with Game 3 slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 26th. Check here for more on the playoffs.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s exclusive Aqua Gala is this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event is set to be the highlight of the season, featuring Disco Under the Sea in a celebration of community and conservation. Your attendance and sponsorship can play an integral role in supporting Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s mission to protect and conserve marine life. The 20th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival is back in St. Pete this Thursday through Sunday with more than 200 feature films, documentaries, shorts and foreign films, and even workshops from industry professionals. You can also meet filmmakers, actors, writers, producers and celebrities! Tickets range from single movie screenings to day passes and all-weekend VIP tickets, all of which are available here.

Join Ann Kelly for the Walk To Defeat ALS - Greater Tampa Bay Saturday, April 26th in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park at 9 am. Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for the Florida ALS Association joins Ann to tell us more. Hear the full podcast online.

