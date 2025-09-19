FULL LIST: Pop music tours scheduled for 2025 and 2026

This is our official list of all the pop music tours happening in 2025 and 2026.
Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.
Tours currently happening
- Drake - ends September 23rd
- Bad Bunny - ends July 2026
- The Weeknd - ends August 2026
- Sabrina Carpenter - ends August 2026
- Billie Eilish - ends November 23rd
- Chris Brown - ends October 18th
- Tate McRae - ends November 8th
- Lil Wayne - ends October 29th
- Dua Lips - ends December 5th
- Maroon 5 - ends December 31st
- Shakira - Ends December 9th
- Twenty One Pilots - Ends February 21st
- OneRepublic - Ends February 18th
- Lewis Capaldi - Ends August 22nd
- Lola Young - Ends June 2nd
- Jason Derulo - Ends August 3rd
Tours scheduled to happen in 2025
- Travis Scott- Starts October 11th and ends November 19th
- Bruno Mars - Starts December 30th ends December 31st
- Kendrick Lamar - Starts September 23rd ends December 14th
- Ed Sheeran - Starts September 19th ends March 5th
- Carol G - Starts October 18th ends April 19th
- Post Malone - Starts September 20th ends May 28th
- Imagine Dragons - Starts October 17th ends November 1st
- Teddy Swims - Starts September 26th ends April 17th
- Kesha - Starts September 26th ends March 21st
- Backstreet Boys - Starts December 5th ends February 15th
Tours scheduled to happen in 2026
- Ariana Grande - Starts June 6th and ends September 1st
- Lady GaGa - Starts February 14th and ends April 10th
- Olivia Rodrigo - Starts March 2026
- Cardi B - Starts February 11th and ends April 17th
