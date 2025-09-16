Friends Of The Frog Step Up

Ann Kelly's Kitchen The North Redington Beach Frog Pond is open!
By Ann Kelly

There are restaurants around Tampa Bay that have incredibly loyal customers, and at the Frog Pond in North Redington Beach, it saved the business. Two customers who loved the place and the owner decided to come forward and save the 43-year-old restaurant with the gift of cash. Sharon Russell and Rick Ricart knew owner former dishwasher and now owner Luciano LaRocca who had managed the North Redington Beach location for 10 years.

When last years hurricanes destroyed the North Redington location with so much water and destruction inside, most might have walked away. They just reopened Aug. 29t with soft opening at 16909 Gulf Blvd with a full grand opening celebration set for this Saturday

You know the line will be outside the door. Come early!

