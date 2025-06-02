Free Stuff For The Family

A young family has packed up their car and headed on a road trip to visit all 50 states with their newborn baby.

The kiddos are out of school and it would be nice to do something for free! And you can with Free Tuesdays at Glazer Children’s Museum. Thanks to the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County for sponsoring this event, with free admission for the whole family the first Tuesday of every month. Museum hours are 930 am to 5 pm.

Shucked: The Tony Award winning musical comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Shucked

The St. Anthony’s Triathlon is excited to announce that registration for the 43rd event opens Sunday, June 1. Athletes asked if they could register earlier in the year for the exciting multi-event race and our team delivered. Sign up by June 8 to get the best price.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group