Free And Fun

The Florida Holocaust Museum will reopen for the first time in a year today with limited hours today from 2-5 pm, but a free day coming up tomorrow.

Ann-Ventures The Florida Holocaust Museum reopens today

Safety Harbor Restaurant Week is this week; no tickets necessary but you might want to make reservations. 15 restaurants are on the list.

Florida’s new sales tax holiday began Monday, covering hunting, fishing, and camping gear and runs through the end of the year The Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free list is now permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered.

Hunting, Fishing and Camping Sales Tax Holiday Florida's Hunting, Fishing, and Camping (AKA 'Second Amendment') Sales Tax Holiday begins September 8.

The Pasco Zone is back open to the recreational harvest of bay scallops beginning continuing through September 21st.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group