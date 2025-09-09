Free And Fun

The Florida Holocaust Museum will reopen for the first time in a year today with limited hours today from 2-5 pm, but a free day coming up tomorrow.
Safety Harbor Restaurant Week is this week; no tickets necessary but you might want to make reservations. 15 restaurants are on the list.
Florida’s new sales tax holiday began Monday, covering hunting, fishing, and camping gear and runs through the end of the year The Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free list is now permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered.
The Pasco Zone is back open to the recreational harvest of bay scallops beginning continuing through September 21st.
