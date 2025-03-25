Food And Wine? That’s A Yes!

How nice is is to avoid a long interstate ride, and stay right here in Tampa for the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival, and before you ask, get the tickets here!

food and wine

It’s already underway through Fridays through May 18, and pace yourself! There are more than 85 regional culinary offerings, along with wines, brews, and specialty cocktails.

Sound good? You bet, and I’d like to give you the chance to win tickets now when you click here! I’d also like to see your pics, and that’s easy enough when you tag me at @1055thedove on Facebook and Instagram!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





©2025 Cox Media Group