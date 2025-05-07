A Food Truck Fiesta In Tampa

Let’s do lunch in Tampa today at the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta! Featuring so much good from so many local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta happens the first Wednesday of every month, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E. Madison St., Tampa.

Send a special shout-out for National Nurses Week! The Dove will honor nurses across Tampa Bay during National Nurses Week, and you can send an open mic to us on the Dove app at @1055thedove, and listen starting Monday every hour for special messages from us to the nurses in Tampa Bay on 1055thedove. Brought to you by Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Largo.

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live: Based on the recent reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved 1980s creations, the show features a new story that follows the Fraggles on a mission to find the magical Celebration Stone. 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in Morsani Hall at the Straz.

Shop local! Graphicstudio Open House and Benefit Sale at The University of South Florida’s art research institute is this Saturday, with hundreds of original, artist-signed, fine art prints and sculpture multiples for sale at discounted prices. The sale is a one-day event, Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the USF campus.

